The dog getting over its bad image
The Baladi dog breed is so prolific in Egypt that they are often found as strays while people prefer to buy more expensive pooches.
But things are changing as their character, faithfulness and street-smarts have been giving them a fan following.
Produced by Sara Abou Bakr.
14 Apr 2018
