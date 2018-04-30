National park's fight against poachers

Media player
African national park fights back against poachers
A private, non-profit organisation based in Johannesburg, South Africa has been credited with helping to turn around the fortunes of Zakouma National Park in Chad.
The BBC Travel Show’s Michelle Jana Chan finds out more.
(Many governments currently caution against travelling to this region. Check with your relevant government department for more information.)
30 Apr 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window