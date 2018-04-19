Media player
Moment mace is stolen in Nigerian Senate
Intruders have stormed into the Nigerian upper house of parliament and taken the symbolic mace.
Senate decisions cannot be approved without the mace - a large ornamental staff that represents the legislature's authority.
19 Apr 2018
