Rubber bullets fired at S Africa protests

South Africa protests in Mahikeng after Ramaphosa return
Police fired rubber bullets to break up crowds of protesters on Friday shortly before South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to arrive in the troubled North West province.
Clashes have taken place in the area where protesters are demanding jobs, housing and an end to corruption.
20 Apr 2018
