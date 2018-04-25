'I would have killed him... now we work together'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crossing Divides: Nigeria tin mine heals ancient wounds

Nigeria's Fulani herdsmen and Berom farmers share a history of animosity which in recent years has flared into violence.

But men from both ethnic groups began working together after the discovery of a tin mine.

As one told BBC Nigeria Correspondent Stephanie Hegarty: "Mining brings people together just like football does."

  • 25 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'I can't remember how many I killed... aged 10'