Crossing Divides: Nigeria tin mine heals ancient wounds
Nigeria's Fulani herdsmen and Berom farmers share a history of animosity which in recent years has flared into violence.
But men from both ethnic groups began working together after the discovery of a tin mine.
As one told BBC Nigeria Correspondent Stephanie Hegarty: "Mining brings people together just like football does."
25 Apr 2018
