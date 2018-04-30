Nigeria’s deadly cough syrup epidemic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria’s deadly codeine cough syrup epidemic

In Nigeria, thousands of young people are addicted to codeine cough syrup – a medicine that’s become a street drug.

But who makes this syrup? And who sells it to Nigeria’s students?

BBC Africa has gone undercover to investigate.

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: 'I might have killed him... now we work together'