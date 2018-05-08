'Hunt my animals and I'll catch you'
Zimbabwe's women's anti-poaching group protecting elephants

Vimbai is a ranger in Zimbabwe's armed female anti-poaching unit, Akashinga. They protect one of the biggest elephant populations in Africa.

BBC News looks into how the group has managed to be so effective, following them as they patrol their area and make arrests.

Video journalist: Charlotte Pamment

