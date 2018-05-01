Can traditional healers help fight HIV?

Video

South Africa has one of the largest HIV epidemics in the world. In some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, one in three adults are living with the virus. Once condemned as witch-doctors, traditional healers are now joining forces with medics to help fight the disease. An initiative set up by African Health Research Institute (AHRI) and Wellcome Trust has seen 4,000 healers trained in HIV awareness, resulting in a 10% increase in people being referred to local clinics for HIV tests.

