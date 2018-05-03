'My mum was against me doing parkour'

Media player
Parkour scene runs free in Kenya
Kenya's free-runners flip, skip and somersault across Nairobi in a sport that's gaining popularity.
BBC Sport Africa followed them on their adrenaline-fuelled day out.
03 May 2018
