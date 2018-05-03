Mo Salah's fans celebrate Liverpool win
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Champions League: Mo Salah's fans celebrate Liverpool win

Hundreds of people gathered in cafes in Cairo to watch the match.

Liverpool won 7-6 on aggregate despite losing the second leg of their semi-final 4-2 away to Roma.

They face Real Madrid in the final later this month.

  • 03 May 2018
Go to next video: Mo Salah 'better than Messi and Ronaldo'