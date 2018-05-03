How red flip-flops become a green boat

Media player
Using flip-flops to build a boat and clean the ocean
In Lamu, off the coast of Kenya, Ahmed Bakari is building a boat using traditional methods, but made entirely of washed-up plastic from the ocean.
To raise awareness, the boat will tour several African countries as part of a campaign aimed at conserving the Indian Ocean ecosystem.
Video journalist: Hassan Lali
03 May 2018
