Africa needs to up its tech game, says Kenyan minister

The pace of technological development means that Africa often leapfrogs slightly older innovation to embrace the latest technology - fixed line telephones and mobile phone is a good example.

Conversations about high-tech in Africa often throw up the words like "block chain" and "artificial intelligence". But these emerging technologies are causing some fears and concerns - recently the governor of Kenya's central bank called block chain and Bitcoin a Ponzi scheme.

The BBC's Dickens Olewe spoke to Kenya's Minister of Information and Communications, Joseph Mucheru, to talk about AI, block chain and other technologies.