Marylove Edwards: The 13-year-old 'Nigerian Serena'
Thirteen-year-old Marylove Edwards from Nigeria is tipped for future international success by top tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.
BBC Sport Africa met the teenager, who some are calling the "Nigerian Serena".
07 May 2018
