The 13-year-old 'Nigerian Serena'
Thirteen-year-old Marylove Edwards from Nigeria is tipped for future international success by top tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

BBC Sport Africa met the teenager, who some are calling the "Nigerian Serena".

  • 07 May 2018
