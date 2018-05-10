Media player
Could Sierra Leone's landslide in Freetown have been prevented?
In August 2017, the side of Sugar Loaf mountain in Sierra Leone collapsed after days of heavy rains. For many, coming to terms with what happened hasn't been easy - and many in Freetown are still asking: could such a tragedy have been prevented?
A new documentary film released by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Falling Freetown, has been looking for answers.
10 May 2018
