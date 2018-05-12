Ghanaian royalty, living in east London

Video

A trip back to Ghana led to the discovery of some documents revealing a family history with links to royalty.

Promise Adamah was born in Ghana but moved the UK in 1963. She was handed cache of documents during a trip to Ghana in 2013.

They revealed a lot of previously unknown information about her family, which led to an exhibition at the Black Cultural Archives in London.

Stills courtesy of the Adamah-Togobo family, part of the Black Cultural Archives collection.