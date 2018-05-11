Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Survivor: 'I don't want to live here any longer'
A survivor of the flooding caused when a dam in Kenya burst says she is too scared to go back to the farm where she worked.
Miriam Apiyo, 26, fled with her children as the waters came rushing towards her.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window