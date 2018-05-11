'I don't want to live here any longer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Survivor: 'I don't want to live here any longer'

A survivor of the flooding caused when a dam in Kenya burst says she is too scared to go back to the farm where she worked.

Miriam Apiyo, 26, fled with her children as the waters came rushing towards her.

  • 11 May 2018
Go to next video: Mother searches for her son after dam burst