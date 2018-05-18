'I am not keeping quiet over corruption'
Video

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on fighting corruption

Nigeria's former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she will not stay silent over corruption.

The Harvard-educated economist has written the book Fighting Corruption is Dangerous about her time in office

She spoke to presenter Peter Okwoche on BBC Focus on Africa.

