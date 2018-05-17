Media player
How to stop Ebola spreading
An Ebola outbreak has spread to the city of Mbandaka in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ebola is a serious infectious illness that causes internal bleeding and often proves fatal.
Some simple techniques can help prevent the disease from spreading.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
17 May 2018
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
