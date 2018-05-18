Rafiki director on Kenya ban and Cannes

Media player
Rafiki director Wanuri Kahiu on Cannes success and Kenya ban
Wanuri Kahiu is the director of Rafiki, a film about two young women in a same-sex relationship in Kenya.
She talked to the BBC about the Kenyan film board's decision to ban Rafiki, and it's success at the Cannes Film Festival.
18 May 2018
