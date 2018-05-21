Media player
Could illegal mines in Ghana lead to an increase in chocolate prices?
Experts are warning that cocoa shortages in Ghana could lead to an increase in chocolate prices.
The West African nation is the world’s second biggest producer of cocoa, but some plantations are being turned into illegal gold mines.
Video producers: Joe Inwood and Thomas Naadi
21 May 2018
