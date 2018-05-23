My great grandmother: Celebrating life at 117

Video

Elizabeth Gathoni Koinange invited family and friends to celebrate her long eventful life. Her great granddaughter, Priscilla Ng'ethe, looks back on a turbulent life. Elizabeth was the wife of a senior chief, in a polygamous marriage, who was detained during Kenya's struggle for independence and the family went on to flourish when independence was won. She shares her secrets of longevity and her hopes for the future.

Photo: Elizabeth Gathoni Koinange Credit: BBC