'I want to be the first black African F1 driver'
Formula 1: Axcil Jefferies, Africa's first black F1 driver?

Zimbabwean Axcil Jeffries hopes to be the first African racing driver to make it on to the Formula 1 starting grid since 1993 - the last time a Grand Prix was staged on the continent.

  • 26 May 2018
