The boys making sanitary pads

Teaching boys and girls to make sanitary pads in Uganda
Basic sanitary products are unaffordable for many in Uganda, and can even lead to girls dropping out of school.
Now a charity is teaching girls - and boys - how to make recyclable sanitary pads.
Video journalists: Patience Atuhaire and Joe Inwood
30 May 2018
