Japan goes tie-free for power saving 'Cool Biz' campaign

A month earlier than last year, Japan has launched its annual "Cool Biz" campaign to save electricity during summer.

The initiative allows civil servants to work tie-free and with their sleeves rolled up.

In June, Japan is set to go even further with "Super Cool Biz", allowing flip flops and Hawaiian shirts in the public service.

Paul Kirby reports.

  • 01 May 2012