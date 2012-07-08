Media player
Russian floods: Layer of mud covers homes
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into whether enough was done to prevent mass deaths in the southern flood-hit Krasnodar region.
Mr Putin demanded to know how much warning people had been given about the impending disaster.
The BBC's Oleg Boldyrev says "a very thick layer of mud" covers everything, making any clean-up operation "unfathomable".
08 Jul 2012
These are external links and will open in a new window