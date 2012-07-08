Home covered by mud
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian floods: Layer of mud covers homes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into whether enough was done to prevent mass deaths in the southern flood-hit Krasnodar region.

Mr Putin demanded to know how much warning people had been given about the impending disaster.

The BBC's Oleg Boldyrev says "a very thick layer of mud" covers everything, making any clean-up operation "unfathomable".

  • 08 Jul 2012
Go to next video: Flash floods sweep southern Russia