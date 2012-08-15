Video

The Australian city of Melbourne has kept its spot as the best urban place to live in the world, according to the Global Liveability Report.

The list takes into account factors such as healthcare, transport, culture and crime.

Australia and Canada both fared well with, respectively, four and three cities making the report's top 10.

However, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka was ranked the least desirable place to live - the BBC's correspondent Anbarasan Ethirajan reports from the city's streets.