US 'open to negotiation' with North Korea says John Kerry
The US Secretary of State, John Kerry, has said he is willing to hold talks with North Korea if certain conditions are met.
Speaking in Tokyo, after visits to China and South Korea, Mr Kerry said the international community was "united" in its opposition to the threats made by North Korea in recent weeks.
He said the burden was on Pyongyang to take "meaningful steps" to honour previous commitments and to observe the norms of international law.
15 Apr 2013