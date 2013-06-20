Video

A haze caused by air pollution which is engulfing Singapore could last for weeks, Singapore's prime minister has warned.

At 13:00 local time (05:00GMT) Singapore's pollution standards index (PSI) reached 371, breaking all previous records.

The smog is caused by illegal forest fires in Indonesia's Sumatra island. Emergency talks between Singapore and Indonesia are taking place in Jakarta.

Karishma Vaswani explains Indonesia's plan to "induce rain" to put out the fires.