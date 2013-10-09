India abuse: 'My husband used me like a sex slave'

Video

The brutal rape of a young woman on a bus in Delhi last year sparked a national debate about gender-based violence in India.

As the anniversary of that attack approaches, there are signs that more women in India may now be coming forward to report sexual violence.

The BBC's Rupa Jha has been speaking to one woman about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband.

