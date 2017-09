Video

At least nine people have been killed when a fire swept through a clothing factory near the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Local media said about 50 people had been hurt in the blaze, which broke out late on Tuesday in Gazipur.

Although most members of a reported workforce of 3,000 had left the building for the day, a number of people were said to have been working overtime.

Anbarasan Ethirajan reports.