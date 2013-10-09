Bangladesh ex-minister Abdul Alim jailed for war crimes

Video

A special war crimes tribunal in Bangladesh has handed a life sentence to a former opposition minister.

Abdul Alim of the Bangladesh National Party was found guilty of nine of 17 charges dating back to the country's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

Six current and former leaders of the main Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami, have recently been convicted by the same tribunal.

Alim, 83, was told he was spared the death penalty because of his age and infirmity.