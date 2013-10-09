Taliban leader 'appears confident and triumphal'

Video

Pakistani Taliban leader Hakimullah Mehsud appears "confident" and "triumphal" in an interview with the BBC, according to a Pakistani analyst and author.

Ahmed Rashid, who has written about the Taliban, said Mr Mehsud seemed to imply he was speaking for the whole of the Pakistani Taliban.

In the rare interview, the Taliban leader says he is open to "serious talks" with the Pakistani government but says he has not yet been approached.