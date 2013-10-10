Video
Primary school children in Kabul enjoy a mime show
A performance group in Afghanistan is introducing mime to children.
Theatre was banned under the Taliban, but it is gradually making a reappearance.
The Capila art group says theirs is the first mime show ever staged in the country.
It has proved a big hit with its audience - a group of primary school children in the capital Kabul.
Roja Asadi reports.
Original video produced by BBC Persian's Kawoon Khamoosh.
