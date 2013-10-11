Karachi residents opt for bombproof cars and bodyguards

Video

Karachi is Pakistan's commercial capital, but it is also said to be the most lawless city, known for daily shootings, kidnappings and extortion.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the first nine months of this year.

But while millions worry about their safety, the city's elite is not taking any chances and turning to costly measures to protect themselves from bullets and bombs.

Shahzeb Jillani reports from Karachi.