Pakistan Taliban commander 'seized in US operation'

US forces have captured a senior Pakistan Taliban commander, Latif Mehsud, in a military operation.

The state department spokeswoman Marie Harf described Latif Mehsud as a "terrorist leader" and a "senior commander" in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Ms Harf said the Pakistan Taliban (TTP) were held responsible for the attempted bombing of Times Square in 2010, as well as attacks on US diplomats in Pakistan and many Pakistani civilians - and "had also vowed to attack the US homeland again".