More than 500,000 people have been forced to flee their homes along the east coast of India, as a powerful cyclone heads towards the mainland.

Forecasters measured winds of 200 km/h (125mph) as Cyclone Phailin hit the coast near Gopalpur, Orissa state, at about 21:15 (15:45 GMT).

Sanjoy Majumder reports from Orissa