Vietnamese General Vo Nguyen Giap buried in Quang Binh

Vietnam's General Vo Nguyen Giap has been buried in a family plot overlooking the sea in central Vietnam.

The general's body was flown from Hanoi, where it had been lying in state, to his home town in Quang Binh province.

Earlier, thousands of people paid their respects to Gen Giap in Hanoi and at military centres across Vietnam.

He was the military commander credited with overseeing the defeat of French and US forces in his country.

He died a week ago at the age of 102.

Jonathan Head reports from Hanoi.