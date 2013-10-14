Allah ruling causes controversy in Malaysia

Video

A Malaysian court has ruled that non-Muslims cannot use the word Allah to refer to God, even in their own faiths, overturning a 2009 ruling by a lower court.

The appeals court said the term Allah must be exclusive to Islam or it could cause public disorder.

Christians argue they have used the word, which entered Malay from Arabic, to refer to their God for centuries and that the ruling violates their rights.

Jennifer Pak reports.