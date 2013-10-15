Video
Earthquake strikes Philippines: Aftershocks have followed
A powerful earthquake has struck the central Philippines, killing at least 20 people and injuring many others, according to civil defence officials.
The quake, with a magnitude of 7.2, has been followed by strong aftershocks. The epicentre of the earthquake was beneath the island of Bohol which appears to have suffered extensive damage.
The BBC's Jonathan Head said many historic buildings had been severely damaged.
15 Oct 2013
