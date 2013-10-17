Time-lapse shows Sydney skyline engulfed by smoke

Video

Time-lapse footage shows smoke engulfing the Sydney skyline, as bushfires rage across New South Wales.

At least 30 homes have been destroyed on the outskirts of the city, and it is feared that hundreds more may soon be lost.

The 9 News time-lapse camera shows strong winds pushing smoke around the skyline between 1500 and 1700 local time (0400 and 0600GMT) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, news crews captured smoke blotting out the sun, enveloping buildings and planes in a brown haze.

Footage courtesy 9 News, Nine Network Australia