Indian police 'investigating' US ship crew

Video

The crew of a US-owned ship accused of illegally entering Indian waters with a huge cache of weapons on board are "co-operating" with police, India's foreign secretary has said.

Sujata Singh told a news conference that the MV Seamon Guard Ohio was flying under a Sierra Leone flag, but Indian authorities were involving US embassy officials in their investigations.

The 35-member crew includes Indians, Britons, Ukrainians and Estonians.

The ship's owner, AdvanFort, said the vessel was involved in supporting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean.