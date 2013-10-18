Video
Indian police 'investigating' US ship crew
The crew of a US-owned ship accused of illegally entering Indian waters with a huge cache of weapons on board are "co-operating" with police, India's foreign secretary has said.
Sujata Singh told a news conference that the MV Seamon Guard Ohio was flying under a Sierra Leone flag, but Indian authorities were involving US embassy officials in their investigations.
The 35-member crew includes Indians, Britons, Ukrainians and Estonians.
The ship's owner, AdvanFort, said the vessel was involved in supporting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean.
