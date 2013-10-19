Police prevent Maldives elections

Video

Police in the Maldives have intervened to prevent a presidential election from going ahead, saying conditions set for the vote by the Supreme Court had not been met.

Electoral commission head Fuwad Thowfeek said police had entered his offices and were stopping officials distributing election materials.

The Maldives has been in turmoil since ex-president Mohamed Nasheed was ousted in disputed circumstances in 2012.

Charles Haviland reports.