Australian bushfires: Residents' community spirit praised

Communities in Australia have been pulling together in the wake of bushfires which the fire commissioner in New South Wales has warned could merge to form a massive blaze.

Newspaper journalist Kylie Johnson told the BBC that the residents' spirits in towns that were affected were "amazing".

Speaking from Springwood, a town near Winmalee in New South Wales, she said: "Members of the community who have nothing are offering their homes, their cars and the clothes off their back for people."