Jakarta monkey performances banned
Authorities in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, have announced an end to all roadside monkey performances.
The ban, which will come into effect by next year, is aimed at reducing incidences of animal abuse and the spread of diseases carried by the monkeys.
Karishma Vaswani reports from Jakarta.
27 Oct 2013
