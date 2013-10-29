Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia meets China: Australian children learn Mandarin
As Australia's politicians continue to highlight the importance of building ties with Asia, the BBC's Jon Donnison reports from one of Australia's few bilingual schools.
At Richmond West Primary School in Melbourne, children are enrolled in a bilingual English and Chinese immersion programme.
-
29 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-24722547/australia-meets-china-australian-children-learn-mandarinRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window