A satellite image shows Typhoon Haiyan picking up strength
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Typhoon Haiyan tears through the Philippines

One of the most powerful storms ever to hit land has torn through the Philippines, with sustained winds of up to 320 km/h (199mph).

Officials warned 12 million people were at risk from Typhoon Haiyan, which has killed at least four people and forced more than 750,000 people to leave their homes.

Jon Donnison reports from Manila.

  • 08 Nov 2013
Go to next video: 'Iron sheets flying just like kites'