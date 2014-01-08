Dennis Rodman sings "Happy Birthday" to Kim Jong-un
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rodman sings 'Happy Birthday' to Kim Jong-un

The American basketball player, Dennis Rodman, who is on a controversial trip to North Korea, has sung "Happy Birthday" to the country's leader, Kim Jong-un.

North Korean spectators applauded as Rodman sang the tribute before leading a team of former American basketball stars in a match against a North Korean team in Pyongyang.

  • 08 Jan 2014
Go to next video: Rodman in North Korea for match