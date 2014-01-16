Bushfires rage in Australian heatwave

Video

Australian firefighters are tackling fast-moving bushfires as the heatwave in South-east Australia continues.

In the state of Victoria, fires in the Northern Grampians area merged into one "out of control" bushfire.

A fire ban has been issued across the state and residents have been urged to evacuate the area.

Soaring temperatures have halted matches at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne with temperatures of 41.7C (107F) on Thursday.

Jon Donnison reports.