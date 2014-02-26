Leopard jumps at men
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Search continues for leopard on the loose in India

Panic has gripped the northern Indian town of Meerut where all local schools have shut because of a leopard on the loose.

A high alert has been sounded in the town, which is a two-hour drive from the capital, Delhi, after the animal attacked and injured six people.

Rebecca Williams reports.

  • 26 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Rare clouded leopard filmed in wild