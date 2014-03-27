Video

A Thai satellite has detected approximately 300 objects in an area of the southern Indian Ocean being searched for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

The image was taken by the Thaichote satellite on 24 March, a day after images from a French satellite purported to show 122 floating objects.

Flight MH370 disappeared on 8 March with 239 people on board.

Anond Snidvongs from Geo Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, the satellite company that spotted the objects, told the BBC they had not been identified but their presence in the area was unexplained.